Tanzania launches new platform to improve energy sector development
Tanzanian authorities on Wednesday launched a new platform aimed at contributing to the development of renewable energy and gas sector through investment in quality research and well trained, competent and qualified professionals. The new platform dubbed Tanzania Energy Platform was launched in the east African nation's commercial capital Dar es Salaam by the Minister for Energy and Minerals, Sospeter Muhongo.
