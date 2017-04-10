Tanzania: Key Challenges, New Directi...

Tanzania: Key Challenges, New Directions in Tanzania's Mining Sector

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: AllAfrica.com

The conundrum facing Tanzania's mining sector has its roots in the country's colonial history. Today, 56 years after independence, integration of the sector into the national economy is still held back by a heavy focus on exportation of mineral sand concentrates for smelting abroad.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kuwaiti, Tanzanian FMs discuss cooperation (Aug '13) Jun '16 Ceren 8
News Why JPM should intervene in Zanzibar impasse now (Dec '15) Dec '15 Abdulla Al mashjary 1
News Tanzania: Zanzibar Power Blackout to Last Until... (Jan '10) Sep '15 Arabs r lords of ... 4
News Gay sex big deal in Tanzania (Sep '15) Sep '15 Wholly Silicon Wafer 2
News Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp. (US) inside... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Annie 1
Matokeo kidato cha nne 2010 (Jan '11) Feb '15 Elias mussa 85
majibu ya kidato cha nne (Dec '09) Feb '15 ludovick swai 80
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iraq
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,951 • Total comments across all topics: 280,229,315

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC