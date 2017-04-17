Tanzania: Inefficient Tax Appeal Syst...

Tanzania: Inefficient Tax Appeal System Denies State Trillions of Revenues

Next Story Prev Story
36 min ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Inefficient of tax appeal system is costing the country trillions of shillings in terms of lost revenues and cost of running the cases, the Controller and Auditor General has discovered. The CAG, Professor Mussa Assad, in his central government annual general report for the 2015/16 financial year, pointed out that as compared to the previous report, tax revenue tied up on appeal cases has increased from 6.85tri/- to 7.273tri/- in the 2015/16 fiscal year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kuwaiti, Tanzanian FMs discuss cooperation (Aug '13) Jun '16 Ceren 8
News Why JPM should intervene in Zanzibar impasse now (Dec '15) Dec '15 Abdulla Al mashjary 1
News Tanzania: Zanzibar Power Blackout to Last Until... (Jan '10) Sep '15 Arabs r lords of ... 4
News Gay sex big deal in Tanzania (Sep '15) Sep '15 Wholly Silicon Wafer 2
News Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp. (US) inside... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Annie 1
Matokeo kidato cha nne 2010 (Jan '11) Feb '15 Elias mussa 85
majibu ya kidato cha nne (Dec '09) Feb '15 ludovick swai 80
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,652 • Total comments across all topics: 280,369,873

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC