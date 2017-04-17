Tanzania: Inefficient Tax Appeal System Denies State Trillions of Revenues
Inefficient of tax appeal system is costing the country trillions of shillings in terms of lost revenues and cost of running the cases, the Controller and Auditor General has discovered. The CAG, Professor Mussa Assad, in his central government annual general report for the 2015/16 financial year, pointed out that as compared to the previous report, tax revenue tied up on appeal cases has increased from 6.85tri/- to 7.273tri/- in the 2015/16 fiscal year.
