Tanzania: Govt's Reasons For Deporting UNDP Boss Leaves More Questions

Dar es Salaam - The government's explanation on the decision to expel a top UN diplomat from the country has left unanswered questions and opened a barrage of criticism from socio-political commentators. The ministry of foreign affairs said yesterday Ms Awa Dabo was deported over what it said were sour relations with members of staff at the United Nations Development Programme office where she was the Country Director.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.