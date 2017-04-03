Tanzania: Govt Urged to Make a Realis...

Tanzania: Govt Urged to Make a Realistic Budget

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Dar es Salaam/Dodoma - The opposition in Parliament wants the government to bring down the 2017/18 budget ceiling after struggling to finance the current budget. Presenting the 2017/18 budget framework last week, the Minister of Finance and Planning, Dr Philip Mpango, said the government planned to increase the budget from Sh29.5 trillion currently to Sh31.69 trillion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kuwaiti, Tanzanian FMs discuss cooperation (Aug '13) Jun '16 Ceren 8
News Why JPM should intervene in Zanzibar impasse now (Dec '15) Dec '15 Abdulla Al mashjary 1
News Tanzania: Zanzibar Power Blackout to Last Until... (Jan '10) Sep '15 Arabs r lords of ... 4
News Gay sex big deal in Tanzania (Sep '15) Sep '15 Wholly Silicon Wafer 2
News Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp. (US) inside... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Annie 1
Matokeo kidato cha nne 2010 (Jan '11) Feb '15 Elias mussa 85
majibu ya kidato cha nne (Dec '09) Feb '15 ludovick swai 80
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Final Four
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,698 • Total comments across all topics: 280,043,860

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC