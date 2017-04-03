Tanzania: Govt Urged to Make a Realistic Budget

Dar es Salaam/Dodoma - The opposition in Parliament wants the government to bring down the 2017/18 budget ceiling after struggling to finance the current budget. Presenting the 2017/18 budget framework last week, the Minister of Finance and Planning, Dr Philip Mpango, said the government planned to increase the budget from Sh29.5 trillion currently to Sh31.69 trillion.

