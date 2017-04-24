Tanzania: Govt Publishes List of Shame

PRESIDENT John Magufuli reads the name of Abdallah Chanja, a civil servant in Simiyu Region, after receiving a list with names of public servants using fake certificates from the Minister of State , Angellah Kairuki , in Dodoma yesterday. Looking on is Vice-President Samia Suluhu Hassan and University of Dodoma Vice-Chancellor, Prof Idrissa Kikula .

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.