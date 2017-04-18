Tanzania: Govt, Oil Firms' U.S$ 30 Bi...

Tanzania: Govt, Oil Firms' U.S$ 30 Billion Gas Export Deal 'Ready'

A Draft agreement between the government of Tanzania and international oil companies seeking to build a 30 billion US dollar liquefied natural gas export project is now ready, a senior official has said. As global race for LNG intensifies, Tanzania, holder of East Africa's biggest natural-gas reserves after Mozambique has completed its first draft of host government agreement, a first step, in setting out terms on which foreign investors will build and run the project.

