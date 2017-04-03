Tanzania: Govt Moved 2,000 Officials ...

Tanzania: Govt Moved 2,000 Officials to New Capital City Dodoma

Friday Apr 7

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa yesterday reiterated the government's resolve to effectively make Dodoma Tanzania's new capital, revealing that so far 2,069 government officials have already shifted here. The officials, who include ministers, permanent secretaries, heads of department and other senior officials had moved to Dodoma by the end of the first phase in February.

