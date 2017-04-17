Tanzania: Govt Ministries, Department...

Tanzania: Govt Ministries, Departments and Agencies' Debt Worth Billions Criticised

There are 170 legal cases involving different government institutions pending in various courts whose settlement would cost ministries and its agencies a colossal 850bn/-, it has emerged. The Controller and Auditor General , Prof Mussa Assad, warns that the cost of running the civil service - from Ministries, Departments and Agencies down to the regional secretariats would have significant financial impacts.

