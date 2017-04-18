Tanzania: Govt Invites Investors for ...

Tanzania: Govt Invites Investors for Natural Gas Distribution

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 21 Read more: AllAfrica.com

Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation has invited local and foreign investors to undertake natural gas distribution projects in the country's commercial capital of Dar es Salaam and the emerging industrial zones in Coast Region. Upon completion of the ambitious projects covering 65 kilometres, over 30,000 houses in surveyed areas in the city in addition to industries and natural gas compressing and filling stations will be supplied with the energy, the TPDC's Acting Managing Director, Engineer Kapuulya Musomba, stated yesterday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kuwaiti, Tanzanian FMs discuss cooperation (Aug '13) Jun '16 Ceren 8
News Why JPM should intervene in Zanzibar impasse now (Dec '15) Dec '15 Abdulla Al mashjary 1
News Tanzania: Zanzibar Power Blackout to Last Until... (Jan '10) Sep '15 Arabs r lords of ... 4
News Gay sex big deal in Tanzania (Sep '15) Sep '15 Wholly Silicon Wafer 2
News Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp. (US) inside... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Annie 1
Matokeo kidato cha nne 2010 (Jan '11) Feb '15 Elias mussa 85
majibu ya kidato cha nne (Dec '09) Feb '15 ludovick swai 80
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,756 • Total comments across all topics: 280,513,552

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC