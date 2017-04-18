Tanzania: Govt Invites Investors for Natural Gas Distribution

Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation has invited local and foreign investors to undertake natural gas distribution projects in the country's commercial capital of Dar es Salaam and the emerging industrial zones in Coast Region. Upon completion of the ambitious projects covering 65 kilometres, over 30,000 houses in surveyed areas in the city in addition to industries and natural gas compressing and filling stations will be supplied with the energy, the TPDC's Acting Managing Director, Engineer Kapuulya Musomba, stated yesterday.

