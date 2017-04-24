Tanzania: Gold Regains Status As Tanzania's Top Export
Dar es Salaam - Gold has regained its prestigious position as Tanzania's largest non-traditional goods export, thanks to a rise in value at the global market, the central bank says. The Bank of Tanzania also indicates that there is an increase in volume of gold produced locally.
