Tanzania: Former First Lady Salma Kikwete Sworn In as MP
FORMER First Lady, Salma Kikwete, made a history in the country's political atmosphere here yesterday when she took oath as a Member of Parliament of the United Republic of Tanzania before the Speaker of the National Assembly. The wife of former President Dr Jakaya Kikwete, who led the country in the Fourth Phase Government, received ululations from other MPs in the podium, mostly from the ruling party as she was moving to the swearing stage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kuwaiti, Tanzanian FMs discuss cooperation (Aug '13)
|Jun '16
|Ceren
|8
|Why JPM should intervene in Zanzibar impasse now (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Abdulla Al mashjary
|1
|Tanzania: Zanzibar Power Blackout to Last Until... (Jan '10)
|Sep '15
|Arabs r lords of ...
|4
|Gay sex big deal in Tanzania (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|2
|Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp. (US) inside... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Annie
|1
|Matokeo kidato cha nne 2010 (Jan '11)
|Feb '15
|Elias mussa
|85
|majibu ya kidato cha nne (Dec '09)
|Feb '15
|ludovick swai
|80
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC