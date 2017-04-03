Tanzania: Former First Lady Salma Kik...

Tanzania: Former First Lady Salma Kikwete Sworn In as MP

FORMER First Lady, Salma Kikwete, made a history in the country's political atmosphere here yesterday when she took oath as a Member of Parliament of the United Republic of Tanzania before the Speaker of the National Assembly. The wife of former President Dr Jakaya Kikwete, who led the country in the Fourth Phase Government, received ululations from other MPs in the podium, mostly from the ruling party as she was moving to the swearing stage.

