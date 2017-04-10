Tanzania: Flightlink Introduces Dar e...

Tanzania: Flightlink Introduces Dar es Salaam-Dodoma Daily Fights

Flightlink has introduced daily flight services between Dar es Salaam and Dodoma, thanks to the demand created for moving the country's capital to the centre of the country. The scheduled and chartered service airline said the one hour flight depart in Dar, the firm hub, at 0700hrs and return 0930hrs--but in some days a week the evening flight is available.

