Tanzania: Flightlink Introduces Dar es Salaam-Dodoma Daily Fights
Flightlink has introduced daily flight services between Dar es Salaam and Dodoma, thanks to the demand created for moving the country's capital to the centre of the country. The scheduled and chartered service airline said the one hour flight depart in Dar, the firm hub, at 0700hrs and return 0930hrs--but in some days a week the evening flight is available.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kuwaiti, Tanzanian FMs discuss cooperation (Aug '13)
|Jun '16
|Ceren
|8
|Why JPM should intervene in Zanzibar impasse now (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Abdulla Al mashjary
|1
|Tanzania: Zanzibar Power Blackout to Last Until... (Jan '10)
|Sep '15
|Arabs r lords of ...
|4
|Gay sex big deal in Tanzania (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|2
|Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp. (US) inside... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Annie
|1
|Matokeo kidato cha nne 2010 (Jan '11)
|Feb '15
|Elias mussa
|85
|majibu ya kidato cha nne (Dec '09)
|Feb '15
|ludovick swai
|80
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC