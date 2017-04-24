Tanzania: Extraction of Uranium in Ba...

Tanzania: Extraction of Uranium in Bahi to Start Early Next Year

Next Story Prev Story
26 min ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Extraction of uranium in Bahi District in Dodoma Region will start soon after Geological Survey of Tanzania finalises surveying the area in December. This was revealed in the Parliament on Friday morning by deputy minister for Energy and Minerals Dr Medard Kalemani, when responding to a supplementary question from Special Seat Member of Parliament, Ms Josephine Genzabuke .

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kuwaiti, Tanzanian FMs discuss cooperation (Aug '13) Jun '16 Ceren 8
News Why JPM should intervene in Zanzibar impasse now (Dec '15) Dec '15 Abdulla Al mashjary 1
News Tanzania: Zanzibar Power Blackout to Last Until... (Jan '10) Sep '15 Arabs r lords of ... 4
News Gay sex big deal in Tanzania (Sep '15) Sep '15 Wholly Silicon Wafer 2
News Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp. (US) inside... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Annie 1
Matokeo kidato cha nne 2010 (Jan '11) Feb '15 Elias mussa 85
majibu ya kidato cha nne (Dec '09) Feb '15 ludovick swai 80
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,009 • Total comments across all topics: 280,622,495

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC