Tanzania: Extraction of Uranium in Bahi to Start Early Next Year
Extraction of uranium in Bahi District in Dodoma Region will start soon after Geological Survey of Tanzania finalises surveying the area in December. This was revealed in the Parliament on Friday morning by deputy minister for Energy and Minerals Dr Medard Kalemani, when responding to a supplementary question from Special Seat Member of Parliament, Ms Josephine Genzabuke .
