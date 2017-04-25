Tanzania expels UNDP head Awa Dabo

Tanzania expels UNDP head Awa Dabo

Tanzania has expelled the head of the United Nations Development Programme in the country, the foreign ministry has said in a statement. It blamed Awa Dabo, a Gambian national, for the "deteriorating performance" of her office, driven by what it called her "strained relations" with staff.

