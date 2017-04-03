Tanzania: Dealers - Ban On Illegal Fish Has Improved Fish Quality
GOOD news from fish sellers in Mwanza: Illegal fishing has declined since the government tightened its noose on such practices. Vice-President Samia Suluhu late last year ordered Mwanza Region authorities to strengthen security patrols against illegal fishing in Lake Victoria, the largest in Africa.
