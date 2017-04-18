Tanzania: Dar On 'High Alert' Over Te...

Tanzania: Dar On 'High Alert' Over Terror Attack Claims

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

The Parliamentary Defence and Security Committee held a crisis meeting last week during which Speaker Job Ndugai told MPs that "all top security organs of the state are on high alert." The national security debate has emerged following the recent killings of eight policemen by gunmen who also vanished with weapons in Kibiti District.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kuwaiti, Tanzanian FMs discuss cooperation (Aug '13) Jun '16 Ceren 8
News Why JPM should intervene in Zanzibar impasse now (Dec '15) Dec '15 Abdulla Al mashjary 1
News Tanzania: Zanzibar Power Blackout to Last Until... (Jan '10) Sep '15 Arabs r lords of ... 4
News Gay sex big deal in Tanzania (Sep '15) Sep '15 Wholly Silicon Wafer 2
News Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp. (US) inside... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Annie 1
Matokeo kidato cha nne 2010 (Jan '11) Feb '15 Elias mussa 85
majibu ya kidato cha nne (Dec '09) Feb '15 ludovick swai 80
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,022 • Total comments across all topics: 280,502,740

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC