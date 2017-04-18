Tanzania: Dar On 'High Alert' Over Terror Attack Claims
The Parliamentary Defence and Security Committee held a crisis meeting last week during which Speaker Job Ndugai told MPs that "all top security organs of the state are on high alert." The national security debate has emerged following the recent killings of eight policemen by gunmen who also vanished with weapons in Kibiti District.
