Tanzania: Construction of Ultra-Modern Arena in Dodoma Underway

Thursday Apr 27

Progress has been made ready for a kick start of construction of a mega stadium in Dodoma, President John Magufuli said here yesterday. The president made this remarks at an occasion to mark the 53rd Anniversary of the Union between the then Tanganyika and Zanzibar, held for the first time at the Jamhuri Stadium in Dodoma.

