Tanzania: Chief Justice Turns to Experts on Powers of Prosecutions Director

Acting Chief Justice, Prof Ibrahim Juma has invited two prominent law professors to assist the Court of Appeal determine an appeal on powers of the Director of Public Prosecutions to deny bail to accused persons in criminal proceedings. They are Prof Gamaliel Mgongo Fimbo and Prof Chrispine Maina Peter.

Chicago, IL

