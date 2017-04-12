Tanzania approves extradition to US of alleged drug kingpin

Tanzanian Ali Khatib Haji Hassan alias "Shkuba" who is accused of being a drug trafficker arrives in court under prison warden escort in Dar es Salaam, Wednesday April 12, 2017. A Tanzania court has granted the U.S government extradition request for suspected drug kingpin Ali Khatib Haji Hassan and two other suspects to face drug trafficking charges.

