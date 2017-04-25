Stanbic Bank supports UDS special congregation and leadership lectures

Stanbic Bank is a lead sponsor of the University for Development Studies Africa Leadership Lectures, the fifth edition of which would be delivered by His Excellency Benjamin William Mkapa, former President of the United Republic of Tanzania. Speaking on the bank's support for the leadership lectures, Alhassan Andani, Chief Executive of Stanbic Bank said: "Being a bank with a proud African heritage and having done business on this continent for 155 years, we understand its people.

