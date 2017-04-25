Stanbic Bank supports UDS special congregation and leadership lectures
Stanbic Bank is a lead sponsor of the University for Development Studies Africa Leadership Lectures, the fifth edition of which would be delivered by His Excellency Benjamin William Mkapa, former President of the United Republic of Tanzania. Speaking on the bank's support for the leadership lectures, Alhassan Andani, Chief Executive of Stanbic Bank said: "Being a bank with a proud African heritage and having done business on this continent for 155 years, we understand its people.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kuwaiti, Tanzanian FMs discuss cooperation (Aug '13)
|Jun '16
|Ceren
|8
|Why JPM should intervene in Zanzibar impasse now (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Abdulla Al mashjary
|1
|Tanzania: Zanzibar Power Blackout to Last Until... (Jan '10)
|Sep '15
|Arabs r lords of ...
|4
|Gay sex big deal in Tanzania (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|2
|Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp. (US) inside... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Annie
|1
|Matokeo kidato cha nne 2010 (Jan '11)
|Feb '15
|Elias mussa
|85
|majibu ya kidato cha nne (Dec '09)
|Feb '15
|ludovick swai
|80
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC