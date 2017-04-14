Scoop: the Amazing Race on CBS - Thursday, April 20, 2017
On the episode "Another One Bites the Dust" - A previously played U-turn causes friction between two teams in Tanzania, on THE AMAZING RACE, Thursday, April 20 on the CBS Television Network. Phil Keoghan is the host.
