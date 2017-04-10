Scoop: the Amazing Race on CBS - Thur...

Scoop: the Amazing Race on CBS - Thursday, April 13, 2017

"Bucket List Type Stuff" - Racers travel to Zanzibar, Tanzania where teams build and deliver desks to a local school. Also, tensions rise when teams face a blind double U-turn, and one team's Race may be in jeopardy when they misplace their passports, on THE AMAZING RACE, Thursday, April 13 on the CBS Television Network.

