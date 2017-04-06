Psychedelic/Tribal Rock Band Flamingods Debut Video & Interactive Game for 'Kewali'
On the heels of their recent US live debut at SXSW, described by the "Austin Chronicle"'s Kevin Curtin as "...a wild party that sounds like Animal Collective with rabies", and the stateside release of their UK breakthrough album "Majesty", proclaimed by "The Big Takeover"'s Chuck Foster as "...beyond earthly exotica into alien territory", London-via-Bahrain psychedelic/tribal rock band Flamingods, unveil the video and interactive video game for their new single "Kewali". Newly signed by the UK's Moshi Moshi Records, the "Kewali" EP will be released on May 26th.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
