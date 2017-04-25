President Mukherjee extends greetings on eve of Union Day of Tanzania

New Delhi , Apr 25 : President Pranab Mukherjee, while extending greetings to the people of Tanzania on the eve of the Union Day of Tanzania , assured to strengthen the commitment of multi-faceted relations between the two countries in the upcoming years. President Mukherjee said, "India and Tanzania have a tradition of friendly and cooperative relations, which have been strengthened and expanded over the years.

