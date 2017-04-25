Pests, flood threaten Tanzania's bumper harvest
There are possibilities of poor crop harvests in Tanzania at the end of this farming season due to the invasion of plant pests, mostly armyworms and Quelea Quelea, and floods in some parts of the east African nation. According to a statement issued on Tuesday by the Tanzania's Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, and Fisheries, the situation is likely to cause food deficit in the regions of Njombe, Tabora, Singida and Manyara as floods destructed infrastructures such as roads and farms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kuwaiti, Tanzanian FMs discuss cooperation (Aug '13)
|Jun '16
|Ceren
|8
|Why JPM should intervene in Zanzibar impasse now (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Abdulla Al mashjary
|1
|Tanzania: Zanzibar Power Blackout to Last Until... (Jan '10)
|Sep '15
|Arabs r lords of ...
|4
|Gay sex big deal in Tanzania (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|2
|Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp. (US) inside... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Annie
|1
|Matokeo kidato cha nne 2010 (Jan '11)
|Feb '15
|Elias mussa
|85
|majibu ya kidato cha nne (Dec '09)
|Feb '15
|ludovick swai
|80
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC