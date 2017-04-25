Pests, flood threaten Tanzania's bump...

Pests, flood threaten Tanzania's bumper harvest

There are possibilities of poor crop harvests in Tanzania at the end of this farming season due to the invasion of plant pests, mostly armyworms and Quelea Quelea, and floods in some parts of the east African nation. According to a statement issued on Tuesday by the Tanzania's Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, and Fisheries, the situation is likely to cause food deficit in the regions of Njombe, Tabora, Singida and Manyara as floods destructed infrastructures such as roads and farms.

