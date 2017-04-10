Park Community School pupils put on E...

Park Community School pupils put on Easter Fun Day for charity mission

Read more: Portsmouth Today

FOLLOWING on from the success of their 2015 adventures in Tanzania, a group of Park Community School pupils have made it their mission to work with the Grassroots Foundation and return to Mbeya. There, they will take part in food programmes, deliver resources, play with local children and more, in order to help the less fortunate and continue to build their legacy in Mbeya.

Chicago, IL

