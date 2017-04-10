Park Community School pupils put on Easter Fun Day for charity mission
FOLLOWING on from the success of their 2015 adventures in Tanzania, a group of Park Community School pupils have made it their mission to work with the Grassroots Foundation and return to Mbeya. There, they will take part in food programmes, deliver resources, play with local children and more, in order to help the less fortunate and continue to build their legacy in Mbeya.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Portsmouth Today.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kuwaiti, Tanzanian FMs discuss cooperation (Aug '13)
|Jun '16
|Ceren
|8
|Why JPM should intervene in Zanzibar impasse now (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Abdulla Al mashjary
|1
|Tanzania: Zanzibar Power Blackout to Last Until... (Jan '10)
|Sep '15
|Arabs r lords of ...
|4
|Gay sex big deal in Tanzania (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|2
|Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp. (US) inside... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Annie
|1
|Matokeo kidato cha nne 2010 (Jan '11)
|Feb '15
|Elias mussa
|85
|majibu ya kidato cha nne (Dec '09)
|Feb '15
|ludovick swai
|80
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC