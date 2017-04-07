Over 2,000 Tanzanian officials moved to new capital Dodoma

Tanzanian Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa said Thursday that 2,069 government officials have so far moved to the East African's new political capital Dodoma from the commercial one Dar es Salaam. Addressing the National Assembly in Dodoma, Majaliwa said the officials who have moved to the new capital by the end of the first phase in February include ministers, permanent secretaries, head of departments and other senior officials.

