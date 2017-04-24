Nigeria: Make Nigerian Youths Competitive With Entrepreneurial Skills, Says UN Envoy
The visiting United Nations special envoy, Mr. Jakaya Kikwete has tasked Nigeria to speedily invest in skills-based education for the youths, warning that advancement in technology would displace many from their current jobs. Kikwete maintained that only people with the right entrepreneurial skills would survive the times.
