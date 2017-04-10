Left Out to Dry? Gender and Fisheries...

Left Out to Dry? Gender and Fisheries on Lake Tanganyika

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Our World 2.0

Originally published on the UNU-MERIT website, this article is part of the " Gender Full Spectrum " series, which presents research findings from a gender perspective, methodological challenges for researching gender, and topical discussions on gender issues. Boats are floating on the still surface of a bay in Northwest Tanzania.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Our World 2.0.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kuwaiti, Tanzanian FMs discuss cooperation (Aug '13) Jun '16 Ceren 8
News Why JPM should intervene in Zanzibar impasse now (Dec '15) Dec '15 Abdulla Al mashjary 1
News Tanzania: Zanzibar Power Blackout to Last Until... (Jan '10) Sep '15 Arabs r lords of ... 4
News Gay sex big deal in Tanzania (Sep '15) Sep '15 Wholly Silicon Wafer 2
News Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp. (US) inside... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Annie 1
Matokeo kidato cha nne 2010 (Jan '11) Feb '15 Elias mussa 85
majibu ya kidato cha nne (Dec '09) Feb '15 ludovick swai 80
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iraq
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,067 • Total comments across all topics: 280,227,253

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC