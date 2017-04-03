Kikwete Emerges As Most Preferred Candidate for AU Chief

Dr. Jakaya Kikwete The charismatic former President of the United Republic of Tanzania Jakaya Kikwete has emerged the consensus candidate who African leaders are looking to replace the current charismatic Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Dr. Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, who decided in April this year not to seek a second term in office, thereby forcing an election for a

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.