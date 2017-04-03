GIA Launches Gem Guide for Artisanal ...

GIA Launches Gem Guide for Artisanal Miners

The aim is to offer basic gemological and market knowledge in regions where gem-mining takes place, the institute said Tuesday. The GIA has distributed the illustrated booklet - available in English and Tanzanian Swahili - to approximately 45 women miners in Tanzania's Tanga region at no cost.

Chicago, IL

