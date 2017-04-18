Fundraising sisters raise thousands i...

Fundraising sisters raise thousands in African cycle challenge

SEARING heat, tears and traumas were not enough to deter a set of globetrotting sisters from Bromsgrove as they cycled through Kenya and Tanzania for charity. Hopwood grandmother Janet Adams, 54, and her sister Margaret Kelly, 56, from Rednal, joined a group of 24 people in an open cycle challenge, raising money for Acorns.

