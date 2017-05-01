Feature: Conservation efforts bear fruits in central Tanzanian forests
A spirited effort by the Tanzanian government and other stakeholders has started bearing fruits after the restoration of the once desolate Isabe and Salanga forest reserves in the central part of the east African nation. Located in the Tanzania's central district of Kondoa, the two forest reserves were on the verge of destruction is now full of life as the forest has regenerated and the rivers now flow freely.
