Emily Pelley gets new perspective on life from rooftop of Africa

Emily Pelley pushed her body to the limit in the most physically and mentally demanding venture of her life to get to see the world from the roof of Africa. The 23-year-old Corner Brook native was among a group of Canadians who went from strangers to lifelong friends after climbing to the top of Mount Kilimanjaro Standing at 5,895 metres tall, Kilimanjaro towers over the plains of Kenya and Tanzania.

