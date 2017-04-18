Ely trio Charley, Tim and Christian to tackle Mount Kilimanjaro challenge for charity
A group of fitness fanatics from Ely are to swap tacking treadmills for one of the world's tallest peaks, all in the name of charity. Charley Allen, Tim Megginson and Christian Howes are all to climb Africa's highest mountain - Mount Kilimanjaro - on June 4 for three different charities.
