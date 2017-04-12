East African countries review impleme...

East African countries review implementation of deal on illegal timber trade

Representatives from across East Africa on Wednesday began a two-day meeting in the Kenyan capital Nairobi to discuss implementation of the Zanzibar Declaration on Illegal Trade in Timber and other Forest Products. A statement issued by the Kenya Forest Service and availed to Xinhua said the meeting will also formally launch a steering committee on the implementation of the declaration.

