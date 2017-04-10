East Africa: Region Fights Fall Army ...

East Africa: Region Fights Fall Army Worm Invasion - Maize, Sugarcane Farms Under Attack

Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania have allocated more than $7.85 million for the purchase of specialised chemicals to fight the fall army worm, which is now threatening to wipe out the maize and sugarcane crop. On April 5, Kenya said some of its maize fields had been attacked by the army worm, a threat to the country's already thin grain reserves as it seeks to avert $117 million in crop losses.

Chicago, IL

