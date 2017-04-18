East Africa: No Tanzanian Doctors for...

East Africa: No Tanzanian Doctors for Kenya After Court Objection

The Tanzanian government has officially stopped the process, saying the medics would instead be deployed to the home health facilities. "While our government continued to complete the process of recruitment of doctors to Kenya, five Kenyan doctors presented an objection in court demanding that the government of their country cease recruiting doctors from Tanzania," said Health minister Ummy Mwalimu in a statement Wednesday.




