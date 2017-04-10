East Africa: Air Tanzania Set to Send 28 Pilots, Engineers to Ethiopia for Training

Seeking to embark on capacity building for its employees at affordable costs, Air Tanzania Company Limited will send 28 pilots and aircraft engineers for training at institutions operated by Ethiopian Airlines in Addis Ababa. "Training a pilot in Ethiopia will save US $500 dollars per hour compared to the amount currently paid for such teaching in the United Kingdom and Canada," the Managing Director of ATCL, Mr Ladislaus Matindi, explained yesterday.

