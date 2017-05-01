Christy Turlington Burns is a Mom on a Mission

Nearly 13 years ago, Christy Turlington Burns evolved from an original supermodel to a women's superhero, trading in runways in Paris and Milan for maternity clinics in Haiti and Tanzania. Her shift to health-advocacy work began after she experienced complications during her daughter's birth, and learned shortly thereafter an unsettling statistic: A woman dies every two minutes from similar complications, and up to 98 percent of those deaths are preventable.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martha Stewart.