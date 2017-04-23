Chinese firms praised for training Tanzanian workers, students

Twenty-eight Tanzanians working as employees or interns at Chinese companies have praised the firms for helping them acquire more knowledge and skills. Speaking at a Labor Skill Contest Saturday for local staff working with Chinese companies and award ceremony for college internship programs at the University of Dar es Salaam, the 18 workers and 10 interns said working with the Chinese firms has tremendously improved their work efficiency.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.