Author picks up prize in close run competition

"All four judges picked a different winner," said Jeremy Mogford, founder of the short story competition for food and drink writing, before announcing that - after further discussions - Nicky Winder, 52, from Colchester, Essex, had taken the top spot. She was presented with the prize by Mr Mogford during a party at Quod Bar and Brasserie in High Street, Oxford, this week.

