Ahmedkateregajpg1 162x162

Ahmed Musaazi On the evening Wednesday, April 11, 1979, as l was grazing cattle and goats at Kyengera now Nnambiriizi A, near the home of my paternal uncle, Prince Diriisa Jjuuko, who passed away two weeks ago, my adopted elder brother Asumani Ssali, came and broke the news to me that Kampala had fallen to Tanzanian forces. I could not believe it as l believed Uganda Armed Forces was Africa's regional power.

Chicago, IL

