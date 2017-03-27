Africa: Tanzania on the Brink of Discovering Prostate Cancer Cure
Tanzania is likely to be the first country in the world to discover the ultimate cure for Prostate Cancer. Researchers at Science and Technology Institution here are on the brink of discovering the cure for the deadly prostate cancer, through the herbal-based medical concoctions derived from some indigenous trees found in Tanga Region.
