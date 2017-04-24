Africa: Tanzania Becomes Sole Beans P...

Africa: Tanzania Becomes Sole Beans Producer, Feeding 10 Countries

Tanzania exports over a million metric tonne of beans to ten countries in Africa as well as India, making it the sole producer of the important legume to millions of people on the continent. That was revealed here during a special agricultural experts meeting aimed at addressing the issue of 'Unlocking potential of seed companies to reach smallholder farmers with quality seeds for improved bean varieties,' in Northern Zone of Tanzania.

Chicago, IL

