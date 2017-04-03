Africa: African Airports Grapple With Financing Gaps

Marcel Langeslag, from aviation consulting group Naco, told the Africa Aviation summit in Kigali that several airports in Africa are government-owned, and because "not all governments have the capacity and resources to run and, improve airports, they should be autonomous." Uganda, Tanzania and Rwanda unveiled airport projects worth $9.9 billion at a recent Global African Investment Summit held in Kigali.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.