Africa: African Airports Grapple With...

Africa: African Airports Grapple With Financing Gaps

3 hrs ago

Marcel Langeslag, from aviation consulting group Naco, told the Africa Aviation summit in Kigali that several airports in Africa are government-owned, and because "not all governments have the capacity and resources to run and, improve airports, they should be autonomous." Uganda, Tanzania and Rwanda unveiled airport projects worth $9.9 billion at a recent Global African Investment Summit held in Kigali.

Chicago, IL

