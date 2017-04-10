AB InBev to tap African flavours

Anheuser-Busch InBev will export African beer brands to its markets around the world as the Budweiser maker seeks to maximise the potential of a continent that was key to its decision to buy rival SABMiller for $103 billion. "There are so many very unique African brands and I think it is time to sell African beers to the greater market," said Ricardo Tadeu, a 40-year-old Brazilian who moved to Johannesburg from Mexico to head up AB InBev's African operations.

Chicago, IL

