Uganda: Museveni's Visit to Dar Rescu...

Uganda: Museveni's Visit to Dar Rescues Oil Pipeline Deal, Sets Project Timelines

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

President Yoweri Museveni's recent state visit to Tanzania was to rescue the crude oil pipeline project after Dar officials pushed to revise the low tariff that lured Uganda to prefer the southern route to the one through Kenya. When President Museveni flew to Dar es Salaam on February 25 on the invitation of his counterpart John Pombe Magufuli to hold bilateral discussions, top on his list of priorities was the issue of harmonising the tariff that Uganda will pay for its oil to be transported through the port of Tanga in northern Tanzania.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kuwaiti, Tanzanian FMs discuss cooperation (Aug '13) Jun '16 Ceren 8
News Why JPM should intervene in Zanzibar impasse now (Dec '15) Dec '15 Abdulla Al mashjary 1
News Tanzania: Zanzibar Power Blackout to Last Until... (Jan '10) Sep '15 Arabs r lords of ... 4
News Gay sex big deal in Tanzania (Sep '15) Sep '15 Wholly Silicon Wafer 2
News Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp. (US) inside... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Annie 1
Matokeo kidato cha nne 2010 (Jan '11) Feb '15 Elias mussa 85
majibu ya kidato cha nne (Dec '09) Feb '15 ludovick swai 80
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,867 • Total comments across all topics: 279,383,159

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC