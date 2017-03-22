Uganda: CNOOC Makes Formal Bid for Tu...

Uganda: CNOOC Makes Formal Bid for Tullow Shares

Chinese firm Cnooc has made official contact with Tullow Oil about its interest to acquire half of the stake that the UK firm agreed to sell to France's Total E&P earlier this year. Tullow Oil Plc, in a statement, said: "Cnooc Uganda has notified Tullow that it has exercised its preemption rights under the joint operating agreements between Tullow, Total and Cnooc to acquire 50 per cent of the interests being transferred to Total on the same terms and conditions that were agreed between Tullow and Total... " Should Cnooc complete the transaction, it would make it an equal shareholder in Uganda's oil industry with Total E&P, with each accounting for about 44.08 per cent.



